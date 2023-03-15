PARKTON — Robeson County commissioners said “no” but a Robeson County judge said “yes” to a land-use request that will allow a residential rehab facility to exist in the Parkton community.

Robeson County Attorney Rob Davis confirmed that Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow granted Friday the nonprofit Hope Alive a special-use permit to open in Parkton despite kickback from residents in the area and multiple denials from the Robeson County commissioners, according to the Borderbelt Independent.

The center is funded by a $10 million allocation to Hope Alive by legislators in the state budget signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on Nov. 18, 2021. Hope Alive is a nonprofit organization of Greater Hope International Church in Lumberton, which was pastored by Ron Barnes, who recently died suddenly.

Hope Alive, which has not provided such medical care before, will partner with Robeson Health Care Corporation in an effort to provide services.

Representatives of Hope Alive have made several requests before the Robeson County commissioners that have each been denied. Commissioner Lance Herndon, who represents District 8, in which the facility is located, opposed the facility from the start citing concerns with Hope Alive’s ability to keep residents in the area safe.

“I do feel that there could be an opportunity for endangerment of the public. I do think it has the possibility of decreasing the property value. We have opposition from the community. I have not spoken to anyone who has been in favor of it within the community. I do not think that represents harmony and more importantly, it does not fall within the county’s comprehensive use plan,” Herndon said when he made the motion to deny Hope Alive’s most recent land-use request.

Hope Alive was last denied in December by county commissioners when leadership with the nonprofit requested a special-use permit that would allow for the establishment of a drug rehabilitation facility at 1165 W. Parkton Tobermory Road in Parkton, which is on a 9-acre tract of land zoned as a Residential-Agricultural District in District 8.

Voting to deny the request were commissioners Lance Herndon, Wixie Stephens, Pauline Campbell, John Cummings, Tom Taylor and Judy Sampson. Voting against the permit denial were commissioners David Edge and Faline Dial, who flipped her decision after voting against Hope Alive on two prior requests.

Previously, in August, commissioners first denied a request from Hope Alive to rezone the Parkton tract from a Residential Agricultural R-A District to a Neighborhood Commercial C-1 District for the establishment of a rehabilitation facility. In the same month, the nonprofit again requested the rezoning of a 3.34-acre tract of land on Lonnie Farm Road from a Residential Agricultural R-A District to a Neighborhood Commercial C-1 District and was again denied.

Robeson County Commissioner David Edge initially the sole supporter of the rehab facility being placed in the Parkton community told The Robesonian it was not a question of if but when the facility will open its doors.

“I’m sure they’re going to take us to court and I’m sure they’re going to win,” Edge predicted back in August.

The building is expected to include a residential facility that has phases including a detox crisis phase, a residential treatment model and a therapeutic community phase and an aftercare program that includes transfer to a center with peer support.

