SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Imagine a team starting a season with five straight losses, then finishing as conference champions.

Now imagine a team losing its leader — both in statistics and spirit — for the season, with just days to plan for three elimination games without her, then winning all three including two against the top two teams in the conference.

And think about a program that has never won a conference championship since becoming an NCAA Division II institution, and has never seen its name on an NCAA Tournament bracket, breaking through to end those droughts and make history.

Any of these three circumstances would be improbable on their own. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team faced each of them — and overcame it all to win the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship Sunday, culminating in a flood of joyful tears when the buzzer sounded on a 56-46 win over Belmont Abbey for the title.

Winning a championship through the Lady Braves’ combination of circumstances ignores the probable, and adds to the reputation of March as the month in sport when the unlikely and unexpected become reality.

The Braves sat 0-5 after a Nov. 22 loss to Mount Olive in their Conference Carolinas opener, averaging just 52.0 points per game in that opening stretch. But faith was never lost inside the Braves locker room, and confidence remained that this group could still produce a strong season and meet their goals.

“As soon as the buzzer sounded, it’s like ‘wow, we’re really here, we won it,’” Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP Kalaya Hall said Sunday. “We started off 0-5, but even at the time we believed we were the best 0-5 team in the conference. We may not have had the regular season, but hey, we came out here and got the tournament.”

“These girls started 0-5, and they didn’t quit believing and they kept working together,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I think we’ve got a close group chemistry-wise and they play together on the floor, and it’s just a good feeling.”

The Braves won 19 of their next 21 games, with separate winning streaks of nine and seven games, before a pair of losses late in the regular season. In the second of those losses, though, the Braves suffered a bigger loss when Courtney Smith (12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game) suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Feb. 22 regular-season finale. UNCP’s season would be on the line when the Braves returned to the court just days later.

“When Courtney got hurt a week ago Wednesday against Belmont Abbey and we knew we weren’t going to have her because of her knee, the first practice we had was Sunday,” Haskins said. “I told our team you can make excuses why you can’t get it done, or you can figure out a way to get it done. They just figured out a way to get it done.”

Hall, who scored 21 points in the championship game and 58 in three tournament games, Aniah McManus, the all-around contributor who scored a career-high 16 points in Saturday’s overtime semifinal win over Francis Marion, and Zaria Clark, who had a double-double in Sunday’s championship, have each increased their already-strong backcourt production in Smith’s absence; all three earned All-Tournament honors.

As a result, the Braves survived and advanced for three straight days in Spartanburg, earning the program’s first conference tournament trophy. It comes after the Braves were picked in the preseason to win the conference’s regular-season championship, but fell just short of that goal.

Instead, three triumphant days in March resulted in the tournament title — and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that comes with it, the program’s first.

Haskins will now coach in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his career after 29 seasons coaching basketball at UNCP — 10 as the men’s coach and 19 with the Lady Braves.

“It’s been a program goal. Every year … we just want to try to get to the NCAAs; be as good as we can be and try to get to the NCAAs,” Haskins said. “That was a goal this year and we were very close to winning the regular-season (conference) championship.”

The Braves aren’t used to leaving a conference tournament with games left to play, but did so this time; the eighth-seeded Braves will be underdogs yet again in the first round of the Southeast Regional against No. 1 seed and tournament host Catawba at 5 p.m. Friday.

Few will expect the Braves to advance — but the tournament is nicknamed March Madness for a reason, and anything is possible in tournament basketball.

And if anyone within the Braves program doubts that, all they have to do is look in the mirror.

