LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report at about 8:48 a.m. On Tuesday on Highway 72 West Lumberton in reference to two individuals shot.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, Coleman Fields, 44, of Lumberton was found dead. A female was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Quentin R. Brayboy, 26, of Lumberton was arrested and charged in connection to the shootings. He is charged with second degree-murder and assault with a deadly inflicting serious injury. Brayboy was taken before the magistrate, given a $100,000 secured bond, and placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910- 671-3100 or 910-671-3170.