LUMBERTON —Many are mourning the death of Timothy “Timmy” Clark, who according to sources, died suddenly Tuesday in an automobile accident.

Clark has served as the Athletic Program supervisor for the City of Lumberton’s Recreation Department for several years.

The Lumberton Recreation Department released the following statement on its social media website Wednesday afternoon: “It is with profound sadness that we inform every one of the tragic passing of our Athletic Program Supervisor Timothy (Timmy) Clark. Our hearts are broken and we will miss him dearly. Please keep his family, friends, and the Lumberton Recreation Department in your prayers as we all mourn this sudden loss of life.

