Red Cross honors local community heroes during Red Cross Month

Eastern North Carolina residents advance legacy of Clara Barton, one of most honored women in US history

RALEIGH — This March, the American Red Cross is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in North Carolina rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO, American Red Cross North Carolina. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Clara Barton Legacy

Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood and platelet donors and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history — who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago.

Barton’s vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs.

Prevent a blood shortage:

When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email.* Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five winners.

The following blood donation sites are upcoming in Robeson County

Lumberton

March 2, 2-7 p.m., Dr. Robert L. Jones Resource Center, 1408 MLK Dr.

March 13, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Robeson Community College, 5160 Fayetteville Road.

Pembroke

March 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNCP, 1 University Dr.