PEMBROKE — Rory Eddings, Lumbee River EMC’s board chairman, presented Wednesday a $40,000 check to Lumbee Tribal Chairman Jon L. Lowery for upgrades at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

The presentation is the first installment as LREMC commits $200,000 to the Lumbee Tribe during the next five years. Eddings said the corporation is glad to partner with the Lumbee Tribe to do things that will benefit its community.

“Rebuilding the Cultural Center is important because it is an asset to our people and it is going to make a difference,” Eddings said.

Lowery thanked Eddings and the administration for the gift and also boasted about the partnership.

“They are a good partner to us and I’m very happy that they have decided to invest in the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center and invest in our people,” Lowery said. “I look forward to future collaborative efforts.”

For John T. Locklear, president and CEO of LREMC, the presentation was significant and personal because he worked his first job at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center when he was at 14 years old. Locklear cut grass, did odd jobs and was part of a clean-up crew at the Strike at the Wind! outdoor drama.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of renovating something that means so much to our communities and has for so many years,” Locklear said. “We hope this collaboration will continue and we will be able to invest and bring something to our communities that is well needed, and that will last for generations.”

The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center welcomed more than 25,000 guests in 2022. The center began undergoing a facelift and renovations in 2016. The first phase updated the pool, renovated restrooms, and began the amphitheater upgrades. The next phase will include amphitheater stadium seats, arbor upgrades, volleyball and full-court basketball courts, amphitheater stage upgrades, concession upgrades and much more.

The Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation headquarters is located less than a few blocks from the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Housing Complex in Pembroke. The co-op board and a large number of their employees are Lumbee Tribal members, many of whom work and live in the Lumbee Tribal territory.

“We are looking forward to the future, working together and we are excited about this relationship with the tribe,” said Chairman Eddings.

