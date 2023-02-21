PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s photographer Willis Glassgow is best known for capturing memorable moments and telling the unique story of the university.

But to the students and campus community, he means much more.

The outgoing lensman has impacted the lives of countless students through relationships, some of which are forged during freshman orientation and extend to graduate school. To colleagues like Todd Anderson, Glassgow is family.

“You won’t find anyone more dedicated to their craft than Willis Glassgow, and very few people on campus take more pride in being part of the UNCP family,” said Anderson, associate athletic director. “I am proud to call him a friend, and I’m certain that I’m not the only one on this campus who feels this way as he is always engrossed in conversation and getting to know every passerby,” he said.

Glassgow and Nicolette Campos, director of Workforce Development and Employee Relations, were recognized as Employees of the Year. Glassgow joined the university in 2015 following a career as a freelance photojournalist in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

During her 15 years at UNCP, Campos primarily served as director of the Accessibility Resource Center (ARC) before transitioning to Human Resources in 2020. A staunch advocate for individuals with disabilities, Campos has worked tirelessly to ensure UNCP is an accessible campus where everyone is welcome.

“She is one of the hardest-working individuals I’ve ever met and consistently works with intentionality and purpose,” said Vanessa Hawes, ARC director.

Hawes described her former supervisor as a genuine and caring leader who seeks to empower everyone to reach their highest potential.

“She is a person of integrity, both in her personal and professional life, and I have found her to be trustworthy and dependable. This is such a fitting honor for such a well-deserving person,” Hawes said.

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]