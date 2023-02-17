ROWLAND — “We know what money we got,” Rowland Town Clerk David Townsend said, “We just have to figure out what to do with it.”

The most heated exchange at the Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting on the night of Feb. 14 concerned fire, and the meeting itself will be resumed in the future.

Before the board met, Mayor Robert McDougald, Chief Hubert Graham, and Townsend gathered in the latter’s office. Graham said he was planning on auctioning off an old police vehicle, a 2000 Crown Vic to be exact.

“I can only give up what I don’t need,” Graham said about the vehicle auction.

In the hallway outside Townsend’s office a board hangs on the wall, across from a map of the town almost a century old. The board lists grants, and according to McDougald explained, most of those grants are already approved.

As Mayor McDougald explained, he wants to see the town’s Main Street restored and bring back the old custom of business owners living on the second floor of their buildings above their first floor shops.

A resident living near an abandoned house on Railroad Street said a homeless man was now lodging in the vacant structure and burning rags.

“That house was condemned,” the resident said, “It was condemned when Mrs. Betty was mayor.”

McDougald said he didn’t think they could go in there and throw him out. The resident said she smelled the odor of waste emanating from the house.

“He’s got some place to go,” said McDougald.

“Well,” the resident replied, “he needs to go there.”

The meeting featured a public hearing to amend the CDBG grant for Canal Street’s sewers. It was said the board must amend the grant description, though this will have no effect on the price or scope of the work

There were no comments from the public when the board asked the assembled residents to voice their concerns.

Instead, Commissioner Jean Love asked Townsend when the project would start and how long it would last.

Townsend said the work would require 240 days construction time. Love asked what the impact would be on the residents of Rowland.

“There probably will be a little disruption to the parking as construction is going on,” Townsend said, adding the sewers in the area would be disconnected during the day and reconnected at night.

Commissioner Jackie Davis asked Townsend for a timeline of the project.

“The state’s holding up our timeline until we get the permit fixed,” Townsend said.

Townsend said he did not have a definite calendar because of the nature of construction. Davis was concerned about the disruption to residents. To this it was said public works would try to let affected residents know ahead of time when their sewers would be backed up. This was put to a motion and passed unanimously.

Town Attorney Price said the General Assembly requires clarification of the specifics of civil and criminal penalties in the town codes.

“If you do approve this,” Price said, “I’ll go back into the code and make the changes.

Price said he wanted a new set of codes every year and post the codes in full on the town website. Commissioner Davis had a question about the code concerned abandoned items on properties. Price answered the code applied to appliances and even tall grass.

Commissioner Davis’ mention of animals in Rowland elicited a response from one member of the audience.

“There are a lot of cats running around this town,” interjected one resident, “Too many.”

Price said another change he wanted to make to the codes was to remove computer gaming registration fees.

“That stuff just needs to come out,” Price said.

A resident asked the mayor if they could read the codes Price had spoken about.

“Those codes are pages long,” Price said, “It would take 15 minutes to read them.”

A resolution on the codes was passed unanimously. Then, the board turned their attention to satellite annexation.

Apparently, Rowland has reached the limit on non-contiguous annexations. It was explained the annexations are limited relative to the town’s size. Once an area is annex, the town can then provide water, sewer, and law enforcement services. Additionally, for a property to be zoned, it must first be annexed so it qualifies as being in the town limits.

“If somebody comes down to put a shopping center or a Food Lion,” asked Mayor McDougald, “could we annex them?”

Town Clerk Townsend replied those wishing to have their locations annexed must come to the town. This was voted on by the board who decided to submit it to Raleigh, in a motion made by Commissioner Love which passed unanimously. Then, Attorney Price asked who would approach a legislator to introduce the relevant bill to the General Assembly?

“We’re going to reach out to Representative Lowery,” McDougald said.

Townsend said informal bidding had begun on the $250,000 grant for cleaning out the town’s ditches.

Attorney Price stated meetings on the matter could not be conducted by phone.

“You can’t make a decision by phone,” Price said.

Commissioner Love asked if they could call a special meeting for Monday night?

Price offered the present meeting could be adjourned and resumed next Monday night.

“We’re getting the pressure from Washington to spend this money,” said Townsend.

Duke Energy drew some criticism from the local government and the public that night.

“That mean my light bill’s going to be increased $13?” said Commissioner Love.

“That’s Duke Energy,” Townsend answered.

“So you’re saying,” a resident said, “we’re going to be in debt until the day we die?”

Chief Hubert Graham of the Rowland police said the Federal Communications Commission was phasing out the current radio system. New walkie talkies cost $11,000 each.

“FCC’s pushing everything up to that 800 megahertz radios,” Graham said.

“They’re showing no mercy,” Graham said, “but I’m trying to get the money, because it’s a hell of a bill.”

The meeting was adjourned to be resumed later.

