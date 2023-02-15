LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is asking for help in locating Megan Nicole Locklear.

Locklear has been missing since Jan. 19 when she was last seen around Stock’s Food Mart in Lumberton. She is 26 years old and described as a Native American female, approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and a slender build.

Anyone with information on where Locklear can be found is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective Talia Gatlin.