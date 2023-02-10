LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Friday morning on the Lumber River near Nichols, Lumberton USGS Gage, Pembroke, Maxton, the City of Lumberton, and Boardman.

Minor flooding is expected and residents in the area should take precautions and seek higher ground through Friday evening.

Flood stage is 13 feet. On Friday morning the river was at 12.3 feet, and National Weather Service forecasts said the river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 13.8 feet early Monday morning.

Flood waters are expected to affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in the city.

Additionally, National Weather Service forecasters said heavy rainfall at times may lead to localized flooding, mainly Saturday night into early Sunday for the following areas: Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Inland Pender, Inland Brunswick, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Inland Georgetown, Central Horry and Northern Horry counties.