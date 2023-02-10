LUMBERTON — Two people received serious injuries in a fight in a restaurant.

According to a statement released by the Lumberton Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, on Feb. 7 Lumberton police officers were dispatched to a report of a fight inside La Patrona Mexican Restaurant.

The fight had broken up before the officers arrived. They were directed an individual who had been stabbed during the fight.

While officers were on the scene investigating, they were notified by UNC Health Southeastern that an individual had arrived at the emergency room with stab wounds.

According to the statement during the initial investigation it was determined both individuals were involved and received their injuries during the fight. Both individuals suffered serious injuries but are currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective David Williford.