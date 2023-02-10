LUMBERTON — Recent warm weather may indicate Punxsutawney’s Phil’s forecast for six more weeks of winter is incorrect. The National Weather Service has confirmed the warmer weather and offered an explanation beyond Phil flubbing his big moment of the year.

“Air circulating around high pressure situated off the Southeast U.S. coast will be from a southerly direction. This southerly wind will spread warmer air into the Lumberton area through Friday resulting in atypically warm weather,” explained Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service, at least until this weekend.

“Normal high temperatures for Lumberton this time of year are in the mid 50s,” stated Pfaff, “Eventually a cold front will push across the area and along with developing low pressure temperatures will drop below normal this weekend. The pattern remains very progressive, and the colder temperatures will not reside in the area for too long.”

Phil coming up short shouldn’t come as a surprise. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s math suggests Phil’s accuracy isn’t even correct half the time. So when he forecast six more weeks of winter, there was a 60% chance of early spring. And that’s not factoring in the reality that weather changes, like Pfaff predicts it will this weekend, and six months is a lot of time for weather to change from nearly spring-like to chilly.

Perhaps the solution is to find a local groundhog, when the creatures finally become established in Robeson County as NC Wildlife’s groundhog range map indicates they soon may, and use a locally based groundhog to predict the weather?

Pfaff suggested a possible name- Lumberton Larry?

