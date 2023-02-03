THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: Judge Devin urged the importance of the enforcement of the prohibition laws. “If we only had good people and good whiskey we could get along, but as we have both bad people and bad whiskey, it is necessary to enforce the prohibition laws,” continued the judge. He took occasion to condemn the “higher-ups” who aid in the liquor traffic. (Feb. 1, 1923)

75 Years Ago: The Lumberton Pirates lost the most heart-breaking double bill on record at the Armory Friday night when the Whiteville boys won a 17-16 decision and the Whiteville girls won an 18-17 tilt in a non-conference double bill. The Pirate Jayvees defeated the Whiteville juniors for the only consolation allowed Pirates fans. (Feb. 2 1948)

50 Years Ago: A seven month old child and three adults were burned in a flash fire and explosion in their camper trailer around noon Wednesday at a rest area just south of St. Pauls. The child was identified as Paul Michael Rennert.

He is listed in fair condition with second degree burns covering about 70 percent of his body. The other two adults, Christine Rennert, 22, and Randal Barney Vandenburg, and both in satisfactory conditions with minor second degree burns. (Feb. 1 1973)

Five Years Ago: No one was injured when a fire gutted three rooms at an abandoned, Hurricane Matthew-damaged motel at Exit 20 in Lumberton.

The fire occurred Wednesday evening at the Econo Lodge & Suites at 3608 Kahn Drive in Lumberton, said Paul Ivey, Lumberton Fire Department chief.

“It’s definitely suspicious because somebody started it, but who started it, we don’t know,” Ivey said. (Feb. 3, 2018)

One Year Ago: After setting new one-week case records for three consecutive weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County was cut in half during the last week.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 1,706 new cases from Jan. 25 through Monday, a 51.6% decrease from the 3,525 new cases reported in the county from Jan. 18-24.

The county has now seen 39,619 total cases over the span of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 10 new virus-related deaths reported in the county from Jan. 25 through Monday, down from the 12 reported from Jan. 18-24. There have now been 486 total virus-related deaths in Robeson County since March 2020. (Feb. 2, 2022)

Source: Robesonian Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

On February 3, 1983, Henry Frye was sworn in as North Carolina’s first Black Supreme Court Justice. Governor Jim Hunt appointed Frye as an associate justice. Then, in 1999, in another first, Hunt named Frye to the unexpired term of retiring Chief Justice Burley Mitchell. After Frye lost his bid for a full term as chief justice in 2000, he retired, having served on the state’s top tribunal for more than 17 years.

Frye has led a remarkable life. Born the son of a Richmond County farmer in August 1932, he graduated with top honors from North Carolina A&T State University and became a U.S. Air Force captain. Despite his education and service, he was told he had failed the required literacy test when he returned home and attempted to register to vote in 1956. The experience inspired him to become a lawyer.

In 1968, Frye became the first Black elected to the North Carolina General Assembly in the twentieth century. The first bill he introduced was a constitutional amendment abolishing the literacy test. Frye eventually served six terms in the state House and one term in the state senate before he began his judicial career.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

On Jan. 31, 1863, during the Civil War, the First South Carolina Volunteers, an all-Black Union regiment composed of many escaped slaves, was mustered into federal service at Beaufort, South Carolina.

On Feb. 1, 1979, Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (hoh-MAY’-nee) received a tumultuous welcome in Tehran as he ended nearly 15 years of exile.

On Feb. 2, 1948, President Harry S. Truman sent a 10-point civil rights program to Congress, where the proposals ran into fierce opposition from Southern lawmakers.

On Feb. 3, 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 became the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.

On Feb. 4, 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began a wartime conference at Yalta.

Source: The Associated Press