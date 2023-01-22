LUMBERTON — A convicted felon who was out on bond on charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, weapon violations and drug charges, was arrested after pointing a weapon at a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigator during a traffic stop.

Just after midnight earl Saturday morning, the investigator conducted a traffic stop near the 36 mile marker on Interstate 95 north of St. Pauls. When approaching the vehicle, the investigator, who was familiar with the occupants in the vehicle, attempted to arrest one of the passengers for outstanding warrants.

During the arrest, the suspect began to fight the investigator and was able to retrieve a weapon. The investigator fired his weapon after the suspect pointed a firearm toward him. The suspect fled on foot along the wood line on I-95, but was apprehended within minutes. The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr., 33, of Maxton is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.3 million secured bond.

“When we have repeated criminal activity from a criminal who should be locked away from society with no respect for law enforcement or the laws of the state, this is what you get,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Only by the grace of God are the detective and even the suspect in this case still with us today. We train for scenarios such as this, but no officer wants to actually experience it as things could have really gone astray.”

No one was injured from the shooting, but Locklear was seen at UNC Southeastern Medical Center for minor injuries that he received while trying to flee.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.