LUMBERTON — A two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has resulted in the death of a Lumberton woman.

Trooper J. W. Revels was dispatched at about 5:48 a.m. Wednesday to the collision involving an Airgas tractor-trailer and Toyota Passenger car on N.C. 41 and Regan Church Road, according to a report released by 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis.

Maria Dorantes Carrera of Lumberton died after the Toyota Passenger she was driving eastbound on Regan Church Road failed to yield the right-of-way and made a left turn in front of the tractor-trailer traveling north on N.C. 41, resulting in a collision, according to Lewis. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.

Carrera was pronounced deceased on scene by Robeson County EMS and transported to UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, according to Lewis.

She was restrained, impairment is not suspected and speed was not a contributing factor, according to Lewis.