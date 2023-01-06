LUMBERTON — A freshman student was suspended Friday after he was found with a loaded handgun at Lumberton High School.

No one was injured. The gun was discovered after the student was searched by school administration. The student will face all necessary disciplinary action including a 365-day suspension.

School administration was prompted to search the student based on security footage showing the student hiding an object prior to Wednesday’s basketball game at the school.

Because of additional lighting added recently in the school parking lot, the student was identified. An additional student from Lumberton Junior High School was also identified in security footage along with that student. The LJHS student is currently on suspension, but parents and appropriate personnel have been notified.

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Policy 4333 outlines prohibited behaviors on school campuses including weapons and clearly states that such behaviors will not be tolerated.

“We are grateful that the weapon was discovered and seized by law enforcement before a tragedy occurred. We continue to ask anyone who sees something to say something,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne.

“We also want students to understand that if they violate safety policies by bringing weapons to school, they are endangering their peers and school staff and they will be held accountable for those actions. We take these matters very seriously and will continue to work closely with local law enforcement agencies to keep our school campuses safe,” Horne added.

The student will face charges including weapon on school campus, possession of firearm by minor and concealed carry of a handgun, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Public Schools of Robeson County can be reached via phone at 910-671-6000