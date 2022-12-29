LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly, from 6.3% in October to 6.1% in November, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The county’s unemployment rate has been hovering around 6% for the past year, averaging 6.1% during all of 2022.

Robeson County’s unemployment rate remained higher than nearly all of its closest neighboring counties — with the exception of Scotland County, which showed a jobless rate of 7.2% in November, down from October’s 7.4%.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 92 of North Carolina’s counties in November, increased in four and remained unchanged in four.

Statewide, Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3% while Buncombe and Orange counties each had the lowest at 3.0 percent.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases.

Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.9 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 3.1 percent.

The Fayetteville metro area, the metropolitan statistical area closest to Robeson County, saw a decrease from 5.9$ in October to 5.7% in November, which is also down from November 2021, when the jobless rate was 5.9%.

The November not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.8 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 66 counties, decreased in 20 counties, and remained unchanged in 14. Eleven of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year, three decreased, and one remained unchanged.

Regional jobless rates

Here are the following unemployment rates for Robeson County’s neighboring counties:

Scotland County: 7.2%, down from October’s 7.4%, but down from 7.7% in November 2021.

Hoke County: 5.3%, down from October’s 5.5%, but up slightly from 5.2% in November 2021.

Cumberland County: 5.5%, down from October’s 5.7%, and down from 5.6% in November 2021.

Bladen County: 5%, even from October’s 5%, but up slightly from 4.8% in November 2021.

Columbus County: 4.6%, down from October’s 4.7% and also down from 5.1% in November 2021.

Labor pool

In Robeson County, the number of (not seasonally adjusted) workers in the labor pool decreased 212 workers, from 47,982 in October to 47,770 in November, which was also down 387 workers from 48,157 in November 2021.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in November by 26,268 to 4,922,940, while those unemployed decreased by 9,287 to 193,189. Since November 2021, the number of workers employed statewide has increased 100,977, while those unemployed increased 6,359.

Commerce officials stated that it’s important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for late January, when the state unemployment rate for December 2022 will be released.