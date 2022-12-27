The flags of allied partner are proudly displayed on Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, NC, as paratroopers from the U.S. Civil Affairs Command (Airborne) alongside local Fort Bragg and partner nations’ airborne Soldiers, gently drift from the sky during the the Randy Older Memorial Operation Toy drop 2.0, a combined airborne training event held from 4-12 DEC 2022 to increase joint airborne proficiency and enhance community relations.

FORT BRAGG – Muffled laughter, excited chatter and the soft thud of toys hitting cardboard filled the crisp early morning air at Sicily drop zone as paratroopers from across the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) prepared the 2022 Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop 2.0.

Steeped in the tradition of community reach back through the voluntary donation of toys, but enhanced by a commitment to training, validation and standardization, Operation Toy Drop (OTD) looked a little bit different this year, the mission remained the same.

The biggest change in OTD 2.0? No more lottery. In previous years, Soldiers arrived the week of Operation Toy Drop looking to trade toys for lottery numbers that were drawn to issue parachutes and fill seats on the planes. This year, all jump slots were assigned prior to Soldiers arriving.

“This time around, we didn’t want to take that (lottery) approach,” explained Master Sgt. Matthew Meyers, G-3 Air noncommissioned officer in charge for USACAPOC(A).

Instead, allotments were given to units, allowing them to submit Soldiers by name for the manifested jumps.

“Once we confirmed with our riggers that we had enough chutes, everybody got 100 chutes,” said Meyers. That allocation of resources offered for a more controlled approach to how many USACAPOC(A) Soldiers would actually get the opportunity to participate and be drawn into the legacy of the operation. “Now they (USACAPOC(A) Soldiers) actually saw it (Toy Drop) firsthand,” concluded Meyers.

The components of OTD 2.0 that haven’t changed are USACAPOC(A)’s commitment to training and validation, a focus on interoperability with allied and partner nation jumpmasters, and of course, the voluntary donation of toys for children in the local community.

“We’re training all these nine different countries on American operations, familiarizing them, and at the same time the Soldiers that we are training are getting a taste of what not only NATO countries, but Thailand, other organizations, how they do business,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5, Michael A. Rich, command chief warrant officer, USACAPOC(A). “Each of these jumpmaster teams here are bonding on a leadership and a Soldier level. They are in awe that the American jumpmasters are reaching out and incorporating them into the family. Now the next time that we go to Holland for Market Garden, we go to Germany for International Jump Week, these bonds… some of these jumpmasters here I’ve known for 12 years. It’s a very small community.”

Jumpmasters from the nine participating nations partnered with USACAPOC(A) jumpmasters to provide tough, targeted training to include Sustained Airborne Training (SAT), Practical Work inside the Aircraft (PWAC), Static Line Control, Exiting Procedures, Red/Amber Light Procedures, Jump Refusals, Towed Jumper Procedures and Emergency Procedures (SERJTE) on the days leading up the OTD 2.0 jump.

Working together across different procedures, languages and expectations enhanced the training aspect for all Soldiers involved.

“I think what we take back (to Germany) is what we learned here for future operations,” explained Maj. Tom B. (name withheld), 1st Airborne Brigade, Rapid Forces Division, Bundeswehr, Germany. “We take back the procedures that the American Army uses for our future operations so when we go on mission planning or operation planning procedures, we know how to interact with each other, that will fasten all that stuff up and that’s what we take back to Germany.”

“In a joint and combined world, which we face right now, it’s very important to do joint operations, to learn how the procedures of the foreign nations are, for how the United States is, because from my point of view, we will all work together when we go on missions abroad, or maybe in future operations on the easter flank of Europe or in the Pacific,” he concluded.

Even with a three-year hiatus, USACAPOC(A) didn’t have any issues with the restart, as soon as it was mentioned, Soldiers, partner nations and staff wanted to participate.

“Name brand,” laughed Meyers. “Honestly, I’ve never seen it happen anywhere…’it (Toy Drop) is coming back? What do you need?’… the fact that I had three aircraft from three different air wings? It speaks volumes, there was a phenomenal turnout of people wanting to help.”

As for the future of the operation? It looks good.

“It really sparked a fire,” said Meyers. “Everyone’s talking about this again for next year. Guys wanting to go to school and get trained so they can participate… talking about the great opportunity… it’s huge.”