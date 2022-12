Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

Maxton’s Christmas Parade took place on Saturday in downtown Maxton.

MAXTON — Residents and visitors lined a parade route on Saturday to celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season.