PEMBROKE — Eric Perez Velazques was beaming with pride moments after crossing the stage during Fall Commencement at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Saturday.

Velazques became the first in his family to earn a college degree, a reality he thought unattainable while growing up in neighboring Columbus County.

“There were so many people older than me in my community who didn’t have the opportunity to go to college,” said Velazques, whose parents immigrated from Mexico. “I feel like I’m accomplishing this on their behalf,” he said. “This is a big achievement — being a first-generation graduate. I am achieving something that many others could not.”

Velazques was among 1,181 graduates, including a record 434 from The Graduate School — who were awarded degrees during ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. At 19, Sara Jorgensen was the youngest graduate to cross the stage and one of the youngest in the university’s history.

The Laurinburg native did so in extraordinary fashion, graduating with a computer science degree with summa cum laude honors — the highest academic distinction a graduating student can receive. She’s exploring a career as a technical journalist, drafting documentation for a software development company.

“I enjoyed the small classes because you get to speak one-on-one with your professors and receive feedback that you may not get from a larger school,” said Jorgenson, whose parents and brother are UNCP alumni.

Kenneth Threatt Sr. fulfilled his lifelong dream of attaining a college degree. At 60, he pursued a criminal justice degree to enhance the services offered at his mental health facility.

“I’m still kind of shocked by what I was able to accomplish,” he said. “I don’t have the words to express how I’m feeling. I’m the first in my family to graduate college, so it’s a dream come true.”

As nearly 1,200 degrees were conferred this weekend, UNCP is moving the needle with regard to increasing the number of North Carolinians with college degrees. The state’s goal is to have 2 million North Carolinians with an industry-valued credential or a college degree by 2030. MyFutureNC — led by CEO Cecilia Holde — was created in 2017 to lead the charge.

“North Carolina has a skills gap crisis,” said Holden, who gave the keynote address. “You could not be graduating at a better time than now because two-thirds of the businesses across the state need employees who have some level of education after high school. But only about half of North Carolinians have the level of education necessary to meet the needs of our employers.”

With their UNCP degree, Holden told graduates they not only changed their future but improved the future for generations to come. She encouraged graduates to take this gift of education and pay it forward.

Caroline Flax, a standout pole vaulter, excelled on the field and in the classroom, achieving a near-perfect 4.0 GPA as a double major in biology and exercise and sport science. Flax has been accepted to the physical therapy program at East Carolina University, where her older sister, Katy—a former student-athlete and UNCP alumna — is enrolled in the Brody School of Medicine.

“I loved every minute of it,” Caroline said of her college experience. “UNCP gave me a feeling of unity, family and community, and that’s the feeling I want my patients to have.”

Jare Alexander plans to use his social work degree — which he earned after just three years of study––to become a clinical therapist to help adolescents battling mental health issues. A highly driven honors student, Alexander was engaged in campus life, juggling several leadership positions in SGA and housing and residence life.

“UNCP has been my home for the past three years, so it’s bittersweet,” Alexander said. “This was my first time being away from home. I was an introvert but having the valuable experience of being a RA (resident advisor) challenged me and helped me come into my own and become a leader.”

Alexander plans to further his studies at N.C. State where he’s been accepted to the Advanced Standing MSW program.

Tyreke King, an exceptional student-athlete, discovered his passion for chiropractic while receiving treatment for a crippling back injury he sustained on the football field. Following his treatment at Deese and Locklear Chiropractic Center, he was offered an apprenticeship which led to King being accepted to the Doctor of Chiropractic program at Life University in Atlanta.

“I am so appreciative of my collegiate experience,” King said. “My professors made an impact on my success in the classroom. They took the extra time to pour into me, and I took advantage of that.

“I come from a low-income family. My mom didn’t have the means to save money for college, so I’m thankful for my (athletic) scholarship and the NC Promise program. Five years ago, I didn’t think I would be in the place I am now.”

Zachary Bullard was a part of The Graduate School’s largest-ever graduating class.

“It was wonderful,” said Bullard, a two-time UNCP graduate. “The professors are personable and were very helpful.”

Bullard earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling and plans to pursue his passion for helping people with mental health issues. The Prospect native also completed the new play therapy graduate certificate program.

“I’m thankful to be able to get an education from my hometown university, which was established for my people,” said Bullard, who lives in the Prospect community. “I didn’t have to go far. And with UNCP being an NC Promise campus, you are getting a good education for a great price.”