LUMBERTON — In the evening of Nov. 21 a few days before Thanksgiving Kayla Hammonds was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Elizabethtown Road Food Lion. Suspect Desmond Lee Sampson of Lumberton is in custody and charged with murdering Hammonds.

Police arrived on the scene at around 4:24 p.m. according to the first police report released about the crime. The report then stated Hammonds received aid but perished at the scene of the crime.

Police then sought Sampson for questioning. During this time the police called the suspect armed and dangerous and implored knowledgeable residents to call and provide any information about his whereabouts.

Sampson was arrested later the same day, according to a prepared police statement.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and Sampson is charged with first-degree murder.

