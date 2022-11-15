EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth part of a six-part series running each Wednesday in the Robesonian. This was originally published as an essay for The Assembly magazine.

I stood in the circle gathered around War Paint, the host drum at the Lumbee Homecoming powwow, holding my iPhone high above my head to record their victory song.

Nakya Leviner’s older brother and War Paint’s lead singer, Kaya Littleturtle, struck the drum and started the tune. Littleturtle directed the singers like a conductor—his drumstick setting the rhythm, his finger or mere glance identifying the next man to sing the lead that marks the beginning of each of the four verses (commonly known as “push-ups”) comprising the standard powwow song.

Littleturtle is an accomplished singer. He’s traveled all over North America with Midnite Express, a drum group that’s like the Wu-Tang Clan of powwow in that their unique and beloved sound is now rarely heard because their vocalists have mostly gone their separate ways.

Littleturtle now primarily travels with War Paint. The group has hosted powwows like Leech Lake Indian Days in Minnesota, Suquamish Renewal in Washington state, and, in 2017, the annual 4th of July celebration of the Eastern Band of Cherokee. As I grooved to their Lumbee tune, getting up to join a few intertribal social dances throughout the day, I wondered how a people could be Indian enough to host your tribal celebration but not Indian enough to share your tribal status.

When I asked Littleturtle for his take on the Eastern Band and other tribes’ opposition to Lumbee recognition, he said that, personally, he hadn’t experienced any prejudice.

“A lot of that is propaganda from other tribes because of economic concerns,” Littleturtle argued. But he also seemed annoyed by the question.

In Littleturtle’s eyes, the Lumbee have been acknowledged as a Native nation. There’s a whole law with their name on it, after all. His people just don’t enjoy the same benefits afforded to fully federally recognized tribes. And beyond that, he said he feels there’s also an implication in the asking that the Lumbee may not be Native at all and that outsiders—like the federal government, Congress, and other tribes—get to define who they are.

“We never wanted to be called the Cherokees of Robeson County,” Littleturtle said, sounding exasperated and echoing what other Lumbee experts like Arlinda Locklear and Malinda Maynor Lowery told me about names like “Cherokee” and “Croatoan.”

“Those names were put on us by the state government,” he said.

Littleturtle emphasized that he’s more interested in culture and what comes from within. That’s why he sings.

From Littleturtle and other Lumbee, I sensed caution and even skepticism toward my presence in a way that I rarely experience as a Native journalist in Indian Country. Most every nation and subject I’ve covered has felt empowered by the visibility of the press. But in Robeson County, where, for decades, outside researchers and writers have voyaged to assess the local Natives’ racial authenticity, visibility often means you’re being sized up.

In 1934, Congress passed the Indian Reorganization Act, which, among other reforms, codified the terms of this racial sizing-up by shifting the pathway to federal recognition from legal arrangements like treaties and legislation to the measurement of an individual’s “Indian blood.”

According to the act, an Indian could now be defined as “a person of one-half or more Indian blood, whether or not affiliated with a recognized tribe, and whether or not they have ever resided on a reservation.” Under the new legislation, the Indians of Robeson County requested assistance from the Office of Indian Affairs, which dispatched three men to North Carolina to assess the applicants’ eligibility. These were Métis novelist D’Arcy McNickle, the chief assistant to Commissioner of Indian Affairs John Collier, attorney E. S. McMahon, and Harvard Peabody Museum anthropologist Carl Seltzer.

McNickle, the only Native among the three, was the first to visit North Carolina and was the most confident of the Robeson County peoples’ claim to Native identity. “That they are Indians cannot be doubted” and that they “keep within themselves an unfailing recognition of their link with the past,” McNickle wrote in a memo to Commissioner Collier.

But under the Indian Reorganization Act, being Indian wasn’t defined by one’s connection to their ancestors, relatives, or culture. Instead, it was defined by racial purity.

To determine whether the Robeson County Indians were truly Indian, Seltzer, the “physical” anthropologist, lined up 206 individuals applying for recognition. As they took turns standing on a platform, the Harvard man inspected their specimen, examining moles, freckles, and body hair. He peered into their mouths as they said ahh to determine the shape of their teeth and bite. (We Indians are supposed to have shovel-shaped pearly whites.) He looked at the color of the skin on their inner arms. He measured their earlobes, noses, torsos, and chests. He took their hair in his hand to classify its form and texture: “straight,” “low-wave,” “curly,” “frizzy,” “wooly,” “coarse,” “fine,” or “medium.” He scratched their breastbone to see if they turned red. (Real red men, according to Seltzer’s science, don’t turn red when scratched.) He took two photographs of each: head-on and profile.

When Seltzer was done, he gave each specimen a racial diagnosis. One was “decidedly un-Indian.” Another had “definite negroidal suggestions.” A third: “an individual of strong Indian and white elements with possibly a mere trace of negro.”

Among the 206 Robeson County individuals tested, Seltzer diagnosed one man, Beadan Brooks, with “borderline” Indian-ness. The next year, the same year The Lost Colony opened in Manteo, Seltzer and his team returned to the Brooks settlement where they lined up and examined Brooks’ relatives. They found 20 “one-half or more Indian,” 11 “borderline,” and seven “near borderline.” Among the Brooks, there were 12 cases of full siblings—same mom, same dad—where one had been diagnosed as “half or more” and the other had received the prognosis of “borderline” or “near borderline.” Seltzer and his team explained this with the scientific equivalent of a shrug, chalking up the discrepancy to infidelity among the Natives.

While the Robeson County Indians were certainly having a lot of kids—they still joke about that—they’re also as Christian as they come, making infidelity an unlikely explanation for these discrepancies.

But what they do have in their sprawling bloodlines is a good number of non-Indian ancestors who decided, at some point in the near or distant past, that they wanted their blood relations and descendants to be Indians. Some of those ancestors may have been lost colonists. One may have even been named Virginia Dare.

In some of the most apocalyptic decades for Carolina Indians, the people chose to marry and raise families in Native communities on Native land—even though some of them weren’t even Native by blood. And over the years, their descendants worked and held onto that land, like the Locklears down on Locklear Road, who dug canals, chopped trees, and grew cornfields so they could feed their large and proud households.

Today, their bloodlines are so thick they say they weigh the Robeson County earth down like glaciers. And while other Indians were banished from their homelands along the Trail of Tears, those mixed Indians in Robeson County hid out in the impenetrable but bountiful swamps. (And, according to some family histories, in the Smoky Mountains, with the Eastern Band of Cherokee.)

When outsiders, like the Confederates, the Ku Klux Klan, and the United States military tried to mess with and uproot them, they stood their ground and kicked some ass so their blood could remain free and dignified on their land. And as the decades rolled on and the federal government enacted policies and processes to culturally assimilate and legally terminate tribes, the Robeson County Indians kept saying, “To heck with that, we are Indian!” no matter how many times they’ve been stopped in the pursuit of that truth.

Julian Brave NoiseCat (Secwépemc/St’at’imc) is a visiting fellow of the Center for Racial Justice at the University of Michigan’s Ford School for Public Policy and a fellow of the Type Media Center. He’s currently writing his first book, We Survived the Night, which will be published by Alfred A. Knopf, as well as co-directing his first documentary, SUGARCANE.