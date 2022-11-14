LUMBERTON — Drivers in Lumberton are seeing some of the cheapest average gas prices in the nation, according to price watchers.

The average price of gas in Lumberton on Monday was $3.25 per gallon. That’s cheaper than average prices found in greater Robeson County ($3.36 per gallon) as well as the state ($3.38 per gallon and the nation ($3.75 per gallon)

After just a week, average gas prices have returned to their decline, with the national average falling 2.6 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 14.3 cents from a month ago but stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”

Oil Prices

It was a busy week in oil markets, which started last week above $90 for WTI and nearly $99 for Brent crude with some strength due to optimism that China would back off stringent Covid policies, a weakening dollar, and continued supply tightness.

Oil eventually saw a drop of over three and a half dollars last week, closing the week back under $96 for WTI and under $95 for Brent.

Oil prices remained range bound, failing to break over key levels, indicating that it will take time potentially to break out of the current $85-$95 range.

In early Monday trade, WTI was down $1.06 per barrel to $87.90 per barrel, down from $92.60 to start last week. Brent crude was down 99 cents to $95 per barrel, a drop from last Monday’s $98.56 fetch.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by 9 rigs to 779 and was 223 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was down 9 rigs to 200 and was 32 rigs higher than a year ago.