LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate improved by a full percentage point in September, according to information obtained by the Robesonian from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The most recent data showed that the unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped from 6.5% in August to 5.5% in September.

In fact, unemployment rates decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in September, according to the Commerce Department data. Only Warren County, which also had the highest jobless rate in the state at 7.6%, showed an increase in its jobless rate.

Orange and Buncombe counties each had the lowest jobless rate of 2.6%.

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, Scotland County posted the highest jobless rate at 6.5%; Columbus County recorded the lowest rate at 4.1%.

Additionally, all 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.5 percent while Asheville and Durham-Chapel Hill each had the lowest at 2.7 percent. The September not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.3 percent, according to the Commerce Department.

“When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 99 counties and increased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year,” stated the report, which was released on Wednesday.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 35,919 to 4,951,030, while those unemployed decreased by 29,687 to 169,997. Since September 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 174,474, while those unemployed decreased 35,405.

The job pool in Robeson County shrunk very slightly from 47,563 in August to 47,527 in September, according to Commerce Department data.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns,” the report stated. “Therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.”

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Nov. 18 when the state unemployment rate for October 2022 will be released.

Nationally, applications for jobless benefits fell slightly last week with the U.S. job market remaining resilient in the face of rising interest rates and persistent inflation.

Unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 29 fell by 1,000 to 217,000 from 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average ticked down by 500 to 218,750.

Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless claims have remained historically low this year, even as the Federal Reserve has cranked up its benchmark borrowing rate six times in its effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its short-term lending rate by another 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year. Its key rate now stands in a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years.

Those increases have come as consumer prices remain stubbornly high at 6.2% year-over-year in September, the same as the previous month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices to make the trend clearer, accelerated to 5.1% from August’s 4.9%.

All eyes will now turn to the Labor Department’s October jobs report Friday, the last peek at the state of the economy ahead of the midterm elections. In September, American employers slowed their hiring but still added 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. Fed officials have signaled that the unemployment rate needs to be at least 4% to slow inflation.

Earlier this week, Labor reported that U.S. employers posted a surprising 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.3 million in August.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 47,000 to 1.49 million for the week ending Oct. 22, the highest in seven months, but still not a troubling level.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Reach David Kennard at [email protected]