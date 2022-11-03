FAIRMONT — Two Fayetteville men face charges of second-degree murder in connection to an incident that involved the shooting into the vehicles of two Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit occurred Monday after deputies observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle used in multiple breaking and entering of businesses in the county, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Drayton Charles Bauer, 20, and Brandon Hatler, 23, were arrested and charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, eight counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, three counts of safecracking, five counts of breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and injury to personal property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bauer is also charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

Bauer and Hatler were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $2 million secured bond.

“It is only by the grace of God that our deputies weren’t killed after these suspects fired multiple rifle and semi-automatic rounds at them while being pursued,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I applaud the great efforts of our deputies, detectives, local, state and federal agencies working in collaboration with each other to bring this case together. The case is now in the hands of the judicial system and we hope Justice will prevail.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations; Fayetteville Police Department; Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office; and Fairmont Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the cases are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.