This Week in Robeson County History

100 Years Ago: The Oct. 26 edition of the Robesonian reported the following: “$346,500 for News School Buildings In Robeson County. Robeson County is making great strides in an educational way. Four new public school buildings recently have been completed — one at Midway, costing $25,000; one at Barnesville, costing $25,000; one at White Pond, Gaddy township, costing $6,500; and a $20,000 colored school building at Maxton.”

50 Years Ago: On Oct. 22, 1972, the Robesonian printed the following: “Homecoming, Robeson Style. Homecomings of the Robeson County Church variety come in October when the sun is warm, but there’s a gentle breeze. The main money crop is gathered and gold and deep vines, along with freshly colored dogwood lend dramatic beauty to the landscape. … Worship is — hopefully — the heart of the matter, but sumptuous picnic feasting gives the appearance of being what it’s all about. Most homecomings include memorial services in which the dear departed are honored and remembered by relatives and friends.

25 Years Ago: The Oct. 22, 1997 Robesonian reported the following: “Maynor new principal at Lumberton. The Robeson County School Board decided that Dale Maynor should become principal of Lumberton Senior High School this week, despite objections of some board members who say his appointment ignores an unwritten tradition of racial diversity in the high schools’ leadership notes. … Since [1989] an unwritten tradition in Robeson County has maintained two blacks, two whites and two Native Americans as high school principals.

Five Years Ago: The Oct. 18, 2017 Robesonian reported, “Questions abound on land deal. The possibility of a tax increase, financing and county approval are issues that must be answered as the Public Schools of Robeson County plans to buy nearly 50 acres of land off N.C. 711 and to build a new central office building and a school..”

One Year Ago: On Oct. 23, 20221 The Robesonian reported the following: “COVID-19 booster shots available. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available for more North Carolinians, such as people who are 18 years of age and older who work in high risk settings.”

This week in North Carolina History

Oct. 18, 1867: African American Baptists in North Carolina Organized, 1867. On Oct. 18, 1867, the first meeting of the General Baptist Convention opened at the First African Baptist Church in Goldsboro.

After the Civil War, African Americans withdrew from Baptist churches across the state and established their own association, the General Baptist Convention, as the black counterpart to the Baptist State Convention. The withdrawal stemmed from strong white opposition to social equality and the desire by both races for separate churches.

In September 1867, a group of ministers called for an assembly. Each black Baptist church was asked to send its minister and two delegates. The planned assembly was held at the same time as the annual meeting of the white convention from which it received advice and $500 in financial support. Known for a time as the General Association for Colored Baptists, the group has been called the General Baptist State Convention since 1947.

Though the creation of the organization came at a time marked by poverty, discouragement and bitter struggle, by 1882 the group represented 800 churches and 95,000 members. Today, the convention represents over a half-million members.

First African Baptist Church of Goldsboro still owns the tract where the original meeting took place.

Oct. 19, 1874, R.J. Reynolds purchased his first lot, next to rail lines in Winston, from the Moravian Church.

Born into a prosperous Virginia tobacco family, Reynolds started what he called the “Little Red Factory” in 1874 with just $7,500 and some college and business school under his belt. A year later, the factory and its 12 workers had produced 150,000 pounds of southern flat plug chewing tobacco.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

This week in U.S and World History:

On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.

On Oct. 22, 1968, Apollo 7 returned safely from Earth orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Oct. 22, 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.

On Oct. 26th, 2020, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.

Source: Associated Press

