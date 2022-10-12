LUMBERTON — Longtime Robeson Community College Chairman Samuel “Sammy” Cox died Tuesday morning.

He was 71.

Cox’s time on the RCC’s Board of Trustees spans 21 years and includes his being appointed chairman in 2015 and later reappointed in 2019. During his tenure, he established endowments in the Department of Nursing and was honored with the naming rights of the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center.

“Mr. Cox demonstrated his love and commitment to Robeson Community College through his service on the Board of Trustees, his generosity, mentorship, and continued support of faculty, staff, and students on a daily basis. He was a fixture on our campus for many years, he loved interacting with students and being a part of the activities and festivities that took place here,” RCC President Melissa Singler said in a statement.

“Sammy was instrumental in many initiatives at Robeson Community College, including the development of programs and resources in basic law enforcement, associate degree nursing, and our newly opened center for veterans and military-affiliated students,” she added. “We are saddened to hear of his passing. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Cox was also a longtime supporter of his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He was an original, charter member of the UNCP Braves Club, serving as president in the early years.

He was also involved with Lions International, serving with the Lumberton Lions Club for 14 years.

Service honoring Cox’s life will be held Thursday.