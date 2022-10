The Lumberton High School color guard was joined by the band, cheerleaders, clubs and the royal homecoming court during the school’s Homecoming Parade held Friday on Elm Street.

The Lumberton High School JROTC led the Lumberton Homecoming Parade Friday in its route down Elm Street in Lumberton. The parade was one of five held throughout Robeson County by each of the five high schools.

Spectators line up on Elm Street in Lumberton to view the Lumberton Homecoming Parade on Friday.