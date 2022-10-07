Gracie is a 6-month-old domestic short-hair kitten that is available for adoption. She is an “independent kitten but loves to have her head scratched.” She is up-to-date on all of her vaccines, dewormed, FIV/Felv negative and is scheduled to be spayed.Gracie’s adoption fee is $125. Anyone interested in adopting her, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at [email protected]