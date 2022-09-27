Philip Oxendine, 2021 First Americans’ Educational Leadership (FAEL) cohort alumnus, was recently appointed as the director of federal programs with the Public Schools of Robeson County.

In his role, Oxendine will be responsible for making recommendations for assisting schools within the district to develop federal programs and services for continuous improvement. Additionally, he will help to provide school leaders with developments in curriculum, research-based instructional strategies and professional development.

Oxendine is a two-time graduate of UNCP.

The FAEL program prepares participants to lead in districts that serve a high American Indian student population. The Public Schools of Robeson County serve approximately 40% of students who identify as American Indian.

While engaged in the FAEL program, Oxendine completed the School of Education Master of School Administration program with an add-on license in school administration.

“Participating in the FAEL program prepared me for thought-provoking leadership with the ability to see the big picture while not losing focus on why educators and administrators do our work. Our students are our most valuable asset, and as leaders, it is our duty to ensure that no students ‘FAEL’ through the crack,” stated Oxendine.

With over 16 years of experience, Oxendine has served as a middle grades science Teacher and the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) coordinator for the district.

“Serving as the director of federal programs is an excellent opportunity for Oxendine to use his experience and educational training from the UNCP MSA and FAEL program to support the needs of all students within the district to improve educational outcomes,” stated Dr. Camille Goins, FAEL project director and assistant professor in the Educational Leadership Department.

Oxendine is looking forward to transitioning into his new role and providing continuous support throughout the district.