LUMBERTON — As summer fades into fall, certain trees’ leaves exchange their green for a range of brilliant autumnal colors. Extension Agent for Agriculture Mack Johnson with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Robeson County Center explained how and why this happens.

Deciduous trees such as oaks and maples are the plants responsible for the visual show, while a stand of pine trees remains monolithically green come fall and winter. Kudzu recedes, weeds shrink back into the ground, and the trees on either side of the highway become a cathedral of oranges, reds, yellows and purples.

The green in leaves is caused by chlorophyll, the critical component in the photosynthetic process- as definied by Britannica- powered by sunlight, by which plants convert carbon dioxide into sugars, used by the plants for nutrients, and oxygen, essential for humans. Johnson said chlorophyll is replenished during the summer, but the onset of longer nights signals the trees to stop replacing the lost chlorophyll.

The colors of fall hide undeneath the summer green, only becoming visible when fall’s combination of warm sunny days and increasingly cool but not freezing nights signal the trees to cease replenishing their stocks of chlorophyll and let the other colors see the lights of each successively shorter day.

Changing colors varies based on the weather, and leaves change color quicker at higher elevations, explained Johnson, so don’t put a date in the calendar to see the most spectacular of these slow-moving natural fireworks.