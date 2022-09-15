PEMBROKE — With the current fiscal year’s budget set to expire on Sept. 30, Lumbee Council members voted to move the deadline as budget talks are still in the works.

The council members approved a resolution Thursday to continue funding operations in the current fiscal year using the 2021-22 budget.

The continuance will last through Nov. 31.

Appointments

In other business, commissioners unanimously approved and the appointment of five new members to the Tribal Council Reform Committee.

“We had some folks that put in countless hours and a lot of time trying to help us make some amendments to better prepare our constitution for the future and as it sometimes happens, folks have to come off for one reason or another … We had a number of vacancies,”said Council Member Corbin Eddings, who also serves as the chair of the Constitution and Ordinance Committee.

Jimmy Hunt, Christopher Clark, Patrisse Locklear, Harlen Chavis Jr. and Wynona Katie Oxendine were appointed and administered the oath.

Recognitions

Also Thursday, two men were recognized for their achievements in the field of American Indian Education.

Rodney Jackson was honored after being named the recipient of the National Indian Education Community Service Award.

“This group has seen something in Mr. Rodney Jackson for the outstanding job that he has been doing … I respect this man. He works hard,” said Lumbee Tribal Speaker Ricky Burnett.

About four years ago, Jackson left the job as Grace Creek Middle School principal to become the director of Indian Education for Cumberland County Schools.

During his time in office, Jackson said he and his team, in 2021, identified seven American Indian students who had dropped out of school and convinced them to return.

“All seven graduated this past May and earned their diploma, not because of me, but because of my staff,” Jackson said. “I had a vision when I took over this position to decrease the dropout rate between American Indian students. My staff bought into my vision and look what we have done so far.”

Jackson also took the time to bring awareness to the need for resources and counselors and social workers to combat suicide among students.

Jackson said that as an educator, “we get to shape and mold the minds of young people.”

Also recognized was Kenny Clark, who was named the recipient of the United Tribe of North Carolina’s Community Award for Distinguished Service to Indian Education.

Clark has dedicated years to the Public Schools of Robeson County, serving as a Cultural Enrichment specialist for the district’s Indian Education Program, a Dropout Out Prevention specialist as well as a Youth Development specialist.

“Mr. Clark has been instrumental in providing cultural activities for American Indian students in Robeson County,” Eddings said.

“He is one of the most knowledgeable individuals of Lumbee cultures,” he added.

“It is truly a blessing to have such outstanding people within the Lumbee community,” Burnett said. “It’s because of people like that who just keep pressing on.”

During the community comments portion, Rep. Charles Graham spoke of his accomplishments during his tenure in the NC House of Representatives and asked those present to support him in his bid for a congressional seat.

