LUMBERTON — The telephone system in the Robeson County Community Development offices — formerly known as Planning, Inspections, and Zoning — is being upgraded by a phone provider.

“We have experienced service issues which are being addressed by the technicians and we apologize for any inconveniences it has caused,” said Emily Jones, Robeson County’s spokesperson.

During this upgrade and transition to the new phone system, dial 910-272-6520 or 910-272-6521 to reach that office.

“Our goal is to have fully operable telephone services back in place sometime today,” Jones said. “Please know that we appreciate your patience during this conversion process and hope to be able to offer the newly upgraded phone services very shortly.”