LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will launch its 2022 Extension Garnder Series Sept. 22.

The Extension Gardener Series’ lectures and hands-on classes instruct on sustainable, science based gardening practices. Attendees will learn how to use the latest applied horiculture science research from N.C. State University and other land grant universities to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, trees, shrubs and more. Sustainable growth and the incorporation of native plants to support beneficial insects, birds, and other wildlife are also taught.

Part of the Extension Gardener Volunteerism Training Program, the series emphasizes environmentally-friendly practices to improve soil health, reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides, protect water quality, increase landscape biodiversity, and others.

Upcoming classes in the series in next month are Easy-To-Grow Fruits and Berries on Sept. 22 and Growing Herbs on Sept. 29. In October, there will be Sustainable Vegetable Gardening on Oct. 6 and Organic Pest Management on Oct. 13. In November there will be Gardening Landscapes with Perennials on Nov. 3, Living Landscapes Trees and shrubs on Nov. 10, and Sustainable Lawns and Lawn Alternatives on Nov. 17. All classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Classes are taught by Mack Johnson, Extension Horicultural Agent, supported by the Robeson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, passionate gardeners from diverse backgrounds trained by the N.C. Cooperative Extension to help County residents with their gardening needs.

Attendance at five series classes is required to gain eligibility for the Extension Master Gardener Volunteerism training in Spring 2023, to be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Scotland County Center, at 231 East Cronly Street, Suite 800, Laurinburg, in conjunction with Hoke and Scotland Counties. Register for classes at https://go.ncsu.edu/gardeningseries.

For more information about the program or becoming a Master Gardener, contact Mack Johnson at 910-671-3276 or [email protected] For disability accomodation requests, contact Johnson by phone 10 business days prior to the event.