“The beginning of Agricultural Education in North Carolina Public Schools can be traced to the 1911 General Assembly which passed the County Farm Life School Act,” according to an essay published by the North Carolina FFA

“This act appropriated $25,000 a year to establish one such school in 10 selected counties. The Craven County Farm Life School in Vanceboro was the first school established to teach agriculture in North Carolina. In 1917, the U.S. Congress passed the Smith-Hughes Act which provided federal funds for teaching Agriculture and Home Economics in public secondary schools. Agriculture courses were quickly added to the curriculum of many high schools throughout the state.

“Early in 1926, State Director of Vocational Education, Tom E. Browne and State Superintendent Dr. Clyde A. Erwin began securing a camp for all students of vocational agriculture. The Pharr and Adkerson Real Estate Company of Charlotte leased the original campsite at White Lake to the FFA in 1927.

“Per National FFA correspondence, the North Carolina FFA Camp at White Lake is the oldest FFA camp in the United States.”

The camp is still used by the organization and sits just over the Robeson County line on the shores of White Lake.

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: A news story in the Aug. 21, 1922 Robesonian reported that “Theodore Regueline, a 19-year-old boy who walked from Washington, D.C., to Lumberton last winter, has made some money in Robeson growing tobacco. He rented a tobacco farm from Mr. J.W. Barker of R. 7, Lumberton. He sold the last of his crop here Friday. While he had not figured out just what his 3 acres of the ‘weed’ netted him, the prices received ranged from $27 to $56 the hundred. It is not likely that he will walk when he returns to his home in Washington. EDITOR’S NOTE: In 2022 dollars that’s between $60,000 and $124,000.

50 Years Ago: The Aug. 20, 1972 Robesonian carried the following story: “Governor Bob Scott today announced the appointment of Oscar Thomas Blanks of Lumberton to the North Carolina Advisory Council on Vocational and Technical Education. Blanks is executive director of Lumbee Regional Development Association Inc.

25 Years Ago: This week in 1997, the Aug. 20 Robesonian reported the following headline and story: “60 potential jobs hing on acquisition of school land. The president of a Pembroke industry told school board members Tuesday night that 60 jobs could be added at his plant if the board would agree to lease or sell the industry some land. Bill Brochin, president of Daniels Bakery, said the plant needs land on South Jones Street, next to Pembroke Elementary, for an $8 million expansion.

Five Years Ago: The 2017 eclipse made headlines in Aug. 22 Robesonian. “Moon, sun put on celestial show. LUMBERTON — As the moon neared and maximum coverage of the sun Monday afternoon, dusk fell over Robeson County. Downtown streets were almost empty, and crickets started making music.

One Year Ago: The Aug. 20, 2021 Robesonian helped residents prepare for the new school year with the following headline and story: “Parents, teachers get ready. LUMBERTON — Educators worked up a sweat this week passing out electronic devices in the summer heat as students returned to nine weeks of virtual learning on Monday.

The Our History column is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard. Contact him by email at [email protected]