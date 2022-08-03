LUMBERTON — As of about 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still on the scene of a fire at the old Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue.

The City of Lumberton Fire Department was on site with two ladder trucks distinguishing the fire, along with Northwoods, Saddletree and Raft Swam fire departments providing mutual aid.

Volunteers at the scene told The Robesonian that firefighters had been at the site trying to distinguish the fire since around 6 p.m. Billowing smoke could be seen as far as Fayetteville Road.

Lumberton Police closed Kahn Drive from Roberts Avenue to Tartan Road causing a slight traffic build-up on Roberts Avenue. The neighboring business, Cookout was forced to close.

The Village Station had been a Lumberton staple for more than 40 years. The restaurant’s owner Arnold West announced its closure in 2021.

The Robesonian will continue to monitor this story as more information is made available.