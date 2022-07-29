A historic building just across the Robeson County line in the small town of Wagram stands as a reminder of the “moral and cultural life of its community.”

Listed in 1973 on the National Register of Historic Places, Temperance Hall remains as North Carolina’s only known building to house a temperance society.

According to an essay published for NCPedia, the State Library of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, “the hall was the scene of lively debates in its early days and is still used for meetings of civic groups.

The Richmond Temperance and Literary Society Hall, as it is listed in historical documents, is a small hexagonal, one-story brick building “situated on a grassy knoll in a pine forest at Spring Hill, a Highland Scots settlement near Wagram.”

“On September 25, 1855, the Richmond Temperance and Literary Society was organized and the constitution formulated,” according to the historical documents filed with the National Register of Historic Places. “The charter members of the society agreed to ‘neither make, sell, buy nor use as a beverage any intoxicating drink whatever. …” One bi-monthly meeting was devoted to debate of the issues proposed by the ‘query committee,” while the other meeting was occupied with the reading of compositions written by the members.”

The building was damaged in early 1865 during the Civil War, when troops under the command of General William T. Sherman raided the area. Members of the society, however, were only strengthened by the act vowing to hold accountable those responsible for the damage.

The following was written by J.M. Johnson, the secretary-elect, in the April 22, 1865, minutes.

“We find the ornaments of our fair Iittle Hall shattered and ruined: our bookshelves empty…the grove strewn with fragments of valuable precious volumes: the speeches and productions of members who are sleeping in the silent grave, torn and trampled in the mire ‘as pearls before Swine” — ye illiterate beasts! Ye children of vice! Ye have not yet demoralized us — Today we marshall our little band again; and, with three cheers for Temperance and Literature, unfurl our yet triumphant banner to the breeze.”

The society continued its meetings until the 1890s but finally disbanded, after which the hall was used as a school until the 1920s, according to the documents. During much of the 20th century the structure was used for farm storage. In 1959 the Richmond Temperance and Literary Society Commission Inc. acquired the building and has since restored it as a museum.

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: The July 31, 1922 Robesonian reported the following: “Beware The Boll-Weevil. ‘Don’t fool yourself about the boll weevil, for he is here and the migration period is due to bring in a new swarm,’ said Mr. Frank Parker, agricultural statistician of the State Department of [Agriculture].’

50 Years Ago: In the July 30, 1922 Robesonian, the following story was published: “BFG Plant Management To Stay, Converse Says. Following [the] announcement last week that the purchase of B.F. Goodrich Footwear by Converse Rubber Company has been approved, sources here said that most of the managerial staff, including Bob Rau as plant manager, will be retained.”

25 Years Ago: The July 22, 1997 Robesonian reported a “Big day at the mall given to ill child. Tiffany Deal roamed the store, knowing she could afford just about anything she wanted. … Tiffany, 14, was treated to a day of shopping Saturday by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina,… Tiffany recently had a brain tumor removed.”

Five Years Ago: On July 30, 2017, The Robesonian reported on recovery efforts following Hurricane Matthew. “Worship is restored!” the Rev. Rick Foreman said as a stone marker was unveiled with the date Hurricane Matthew struck on Oct. 8, 2016. Approximately 150 people attended the ceremony.”

One Year Ago: The 31, 2021 Robesonian ran the following story: “PSRC leaders: Summer school was a success. More than 7,000 students were served in the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Summer Learning Recovery and Enrichment Camps.

