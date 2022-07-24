FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Police Department has obtained a warrant for first degree murder in relation to the deceased male found in Fairmont on Thursday.

The Fairmont Police Department has identified the victim as Dustin Brooks Oxendine of Fairmont. Oxendine was found to have been shot multiple times.

Officers have obtained warrants and are attempting to locate, 19-year-old N’Phyniti Zeigler of Fairmont. Zeigler is charged with first degree murder related to this homicide investigation, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Fairmont Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumberton Police Dept and the United States Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives agency.

If anyone has any information related to the investigation or the location of N’Phyniti Zeigler, contact the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.