Town honors legacy of man who drowned while trying to save his son

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp, left, presents a plaque Tuesday to the family of Shane Hunt, who drowned earlier this month trying to save his son. Hunt’s mother, Sara, right, accepted the plaque which honored the memory of her son and his heroic efforts.

FAIRMONT — Town leaders here adopted a more than $2 million spending plan for fiscal year 2022-23, which reflects increases to water, sewer and sanitation rates.

For sewer, the minimum bill of $27.43 will increase by $7 to $34.43 for 1,000 gallons. In addition, the minimum sanitation rate will increase by $7.06 from $17.23 to $24.29. Rate increases are effective July 1.

“Our minimum bill is currently for 2,000 gallons of water or less. We will be changing that to 1,000 gallons of water or less effective July 1 along with the rate increase of 25%,” interim Town Manager Jenny Larson previously told The Robesonian.

“The minimum bill for 1,000 gallons effective July 1 will be $26.28 for water, $34.43 for sewer and $24.29 for sanitation for a total of $85.00,” Larson previously said.

The increases were necessary because of inflation and pressure from the state, Larson said.

Fairmont is on the distressed utility list and the Local Government Commission is pressuring the town to increase fees or it will, according to Mayor Charles Kemp.

Larson said the town’s “expenses are outpacing revenue by a long shot.”

Commissioner Terry Evans praised the budget, and said increases were necessary.

“It was the best solution that we could come up with,” Evans said.

Mayor Charles Kemp commended the board for approving the budget, stating the increases would be “a little painful at first” but were “necessary.”

Recognitions

Kemp presented a plaque to family members of the late Fairmont resident Shane Hunt who drowned earlier this month in Lake Waccamaw trying to get to his son.

“His heroic and successful effort to save his son from drowning cost him his life and his act should stand as a testament of love, devotion and heroism,” Kemp said.

“On behalf of the town board, citizens of Fairmont and myself, please allow me to offer this plaque to your family in loving memory of Shane’s courage and heroism … Although you do not have Shane in your midst now, you will always carry his memory in your hearts and the knowledge that his passing was from an act of total unselfishness and extreme heroism. Tonight, we here honor his memory and the devotion he displayed to his son,” Kemp said.

Hunt’s mother Sara Hunt accepted the plaque and through tears told Kemp “thank-you.”

The audience stood to their feet and applauded following the presentation.

Kemp also recognized the Hearts N Hands Civitan Club for their June 11 Dancing with the Stars event that gave people with special needs a night to remember full of dancing, pizza and a red carpet welcome.

Kemp called it a “remarkable event.”

Other business

In other business, commissioners adopted a personnel policy and joined the American Flood Coalition.

After emerging from a brief closed session, the board took no action.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]