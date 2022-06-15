An event to spread awareness of elder abuse and to emphasize the importance of prevention was held Tuesday at the Robeson County Department of Social Services. Several people including staff and members of the public attended the event.

LUMBERTON — More than 200 people walked on Tuesday to spread awareness of elder abuse during a Walk Your Way Elder Abuse Awareness event at the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Participation included several staff members and some community members who walked a path in the DSS courtyard area to spread awareness of abuse faced by the senior adult community, according to Teresa Hargett, Adult Services Program manager at Robeson County DSS.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness month and Wednesday marked Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Hargett said. The event served as an important reminder to properly care for seniors and advocate for their needs.

“Our seniors are often forgotten about,” she told The Robesonian.

She also said many senior adults are experiencing feelings of loneliness brought on by isolation from COVID-19. Hargett told The Robesonian it also is increasingly important to check on senior adults during hot weather.

The Robeson County DSS Adult Services partnered with the Lumber River Council of Governments to host the free event. Walk Your Way was sponsored by Lumber River Area Agency on Aging Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

“We had a lot of participation,” she said of the event. “It was nice.”

Stats

“Each year an estimated 5 million, or 1 in 10, older Americans experience elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Working together we can build social supports to prevent abuse and keep everyone safe as we age,” information included on the event flyer reads.

The National Council on Aging defines elder abuse on its website.

“Elder abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect, and abandonment. Perpetrators include children, other family members, and spouses—as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living, and other facilities,” the NCOA website reads.

Nearly 60% of cases involve family members, according to the NCOA.

“Elders who have been abused have a 300% higher risk of death when compared to those who have not been mistreated. While likely under-reported, estimates of elder financial abuse and fraud costs to older Americans range from $2.6 billion to $36.5 billion annually,” the NCOA website reads.

Other events

Robeson County DSS typically hosts events each year to bring awareness to the issue.

In 2021, the organization hosted drive-thru events at five of 29 senior living sites throughout the county which are monitored by DSS. The first five who expressed interest in the event were selected as locations for events, she said.

“I don’t know what we will do next year,” she said.

But, the organization plans to once again shed a light on the importance of preventing abuse in the senior adult community, according to Hargett. Members of the public can be assured they too will be invited to such event when it takes place next year.

For more information about elder abuse prevention and how to get involved, visit www.ncoa.org.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]