Olfa Gomez stands Wednesday with daughter Ruth Gomez with blueberries picked from Jack Pait Strawberry Farm. Gallon buckets of blueberries and strawberries have increased by $1 to $2 this year from the previous year because of higher costs to grow them.

Brooke Herring takes a look at fresh beets for sale at Geraldine’s Peaches and Produce Roadside Market in May 2021. The produce stand has had to raise prices marginally to help the business make a profit.

LUMBERTON — Farmers are taking a hit from high inflation and gas prices as they continue their work to feed American families and make a living.

Gas prices have been on the rise recently, and as they rise, farmers continue their work to feed families and break even.

“There is no doubt escalating fuel costs are impacting the cost of production. Not only is there direct cost of fuel for operating equipment and vehicles but there are also other fuel surcharges or increased freight costs when sourcing inputs, parts, and other supplies,” said Mac Malloy, Robeson County Extension director at North Carolina Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center.

“Right now, growers are just feeling the pain of the increased cost that will inevitably test the liquidity of their operations in the short term,” he said.

Commodity prices

Jack Buie, a Red Springs-based farmer who farms areas from Pembroke to Raeford, told The Robesonian farmers are “at the mercy of the market.”

Fortunately, the prices of crops like cotton, corn, wheat and soybeans are seeing “upward” trends, according to Malloy.

But, input prices have “more than tripled from what they were last year,” Buie said.

Thus, the pressure to harvest a good crop is felt even more, he said.

“Such volatility [in the market] makes it hard for farmers to know when the ‘best’ time to buy or sell is and highlights the importance of producers to know their cost and implement good marketing skills,” Malloy said.

“The big concern remains to be when the pendulum swings the other way and commodity prices trend downward and direct/indirect fuel cost remains high,” Malloy added.

Higher cost means higher prices

Geraldine and Roy Herring own Geraldine’s Peaches and Produce Roadside Market, located at 10728 N.C. 41 in Lumberton. Geraldine told The Robesonian she has had to marginally raise prices on produce in an effort to make a profit.

Prices that were “dirt cheap” are a little more expensive, but are still competitive with grocery store produce prices, Geraldine Herring said. The market has sold produce for about 19 years.

“Farming is probably one of the biggest gambles there is,” she said. “You can’t quit because you’ve got too much invested.”

Wade Pait, of Jack Pait Strawberry Farm, said the farm also had to raise its prices $1 to $2 more per gallon bucket of strawberries and blueberries.

“Even that’s not covering it,” he said. “You’ve got to absorb that cost … It just whittles away at it.”

Gas prices

“One of our biggest challenges has been probably gas prices,” Herring said.

Herring has seen a 10%-15% decrease in consumer traffic at the market since Mother’s Day. She said the cost at the pump could be contributing to the decrease. She also said favorites like corn and tomatoes aren’t available yet because it is still early in their growing season.

“We run several tractors,” Buie told The Robesonian.

In fact, there were five in the field on Thursday, he said.

Diesel fuel prices have taken the cost to fill one tractor each day from about $300 last year to $800-$900 this year, Buie said.

“That starts adding up,” he said.

Input costs

“The price of just growing everything has just more than doubled pretty much,” she said.

Fertilizer prices have “skyrocketed,” Geraldine said.

Buie told The Robesonian that one ton of nitrogen last year cost him about $180, but now one ton costs $550.

Pait said he has been notified to expect price increases for buckets, plants and fertilizers at the strawberry farm next year.

Crops

Malloy said hasn’t heard of farmers walking away from the profession, but shared that there are significant challenges faced by farmers at this point.

“The current situation only adds to the stress of making good yields with so much on the line. Mother nature will play a major part and it’s scaring us a little with it being so dry,” Malloy said.

Herring told The Robesonian she is concerned about corn filling out properly in the dry weather. The dry conditions not only pose a threat to her produce corn crops, but to the corn her husband grows to sell for grain, she said.

Robeson County areas are “abnormally dry” with 75.9% of the county in a moderate drought and 21.9% in a severe drought classification, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System at Drought.gov.

Unless corn crops are irrigated, farmers in the county are headed towards the production of “a disastrous corn crop,” Buie said.

Future operations

Herring told The Robesonian as more people learn about the produce stand, more customers will likely come and help sustain its operation in the future.

“We’re still here,” she said.

Jack Pait Strawberry Farm will continue to lean on community support and help children make memories in the strawberry patch, Pait said.

“I think that we’re all in it together,” he said. “We are part of the community and the community is a big part of us.”

As long as the strawberry farm can continue to reach local families and children and provide them with sweet fruits and memories, Pait said it will continue to operate.

“We’re not gonna walk away from it,” he said. “We’re gonna do things a little bit different.”

