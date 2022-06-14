Partnership sets the stage for growth in teacher practice, student achievement

LUMBERTON — EL Education has announced a new partnership with the Public Schools of Robeson County to deliver the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts Curriculum to more than 12,500 students alongside 450 teachers in the district.

EL Education and the school district have set the stage for growth in teacher practice and student achievement by pairing the high-quality instructional materials published by Open Up Resources with aligned professional learning.

“All students deserve access to a high quality literacy curriculum, built on a foundation of learning science, that enables them to contribute their unique genius to the world. We are proud to work side by side with the innovative and vibrant community of the Public Schools of Robeson County to bring a shared vision for student achievement to life,” said Scott Hartl, president and CEO of EL Education.

Open-Up Resources, an organization that curates and publishes the highest-quality open source core instructional materials, will deliver EL Education’s curriculum through a combination of top-rated digital and print materials. The districtwide implementation will begin in the fall for students in kindergarten through eighth-grade.

The EL Education Language Arts curriculum is a comprehensive, standards-based core literacy program that engages teachers and students through complex, culturally affirming, real-world content and builds equitable learning opportunities for all students.

“With the implementation of EL Education we will be able to provide equitable opportunities to all of the students across the district to a quality evidence-based language arts curriculum. The curriculum will not only engage students in meaningful challenging work but also prepare them as leaders for today and tomorrow,” said Windy Dorsey-Carr, PSRC’s executive director for Transformation.

The curriculum has received top marks from independent reviewers, including EdReports.org. Rigorous studies by Mathematica Policy Research and other leading research organizations demonstrate that EL Education teachers significantly improve their craft and students achieve more, regardless of their background, when districts pair the curriculum with aligned professional learning.

The EL Education curriculum addresses an expanded definition of student achievement, building students’ academic knowledge and skills, habits of character, and the quality of their work, so they are prepared to contribute actively in college, career, and life.

About EL Education

EL Education is a national nonprofit partnering with K-12 educators to transform public schools and districts into hubs of opportunity for all students to achieve excellent equitable outcomes.

EL Education is guided by a vision of education equity embracing the genius in every child and by a reimagined definition of student achievement.

EL Education offers research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. EL Education was founded in 1991 and currently serves 440,000 students in diverse communities across the country. Learn more at ELEducation.org.