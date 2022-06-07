When the Robeson County Republican Party held its annual convention in March, one of the star speakers was not yet old enough to vote. Cutler Bryant, a 17-year-old senior at Purnell Swett High School, walked up to the lectern in a gray polo shirt and jeans, and delivered a searing and occasionally humorous critique of American public education.

“The Democrats want you to believe that critical race theory and indoctrination isn’t taking place in our schools,” Bryant, chair of the Robeson County Federation of Teenage Republicans, told the party faithful, who had gathered at an Italian restaurant in Lumberton. “But we know the truth, and teenagers especially know the truth, because many of us have experienced it.” He reeled off anecdotes from California and elsewhere, and then brought the issue home. Bryant’s own seventh-grade teacher, he said, had told him “that the reason Republicans didn’t like Barack Obama was because he was Black.”

That conversation, at Pembroke Middle School, came shortly after the 2016 election, Bryant explained. When the subject turned to current events, “I mentioned that Donald Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win Robeson County since 1972.

“And she replied, ‘Well, there’s a lot of stupid people in Robeson County.’

“And as politely as I could, I replied, ‘Yes, ma’am, and you’re one of them.’”

Bryant looked up from his speech. The GOP audience was laughing, as he had intended. “For the record,” he deadpanned, “I do not condone calling teachers stupid.”

Afterward, the raves rolled in. “The best speech of the whole night,” said former Lumbee Tribal Council member Jarrod Lowery, a candidate for state House. “He had their attention the whole time—just knocked it out of the park.”

“That was the first time I’ve heard him speak in a podium in front of people,” said assistant district attorney Leah Britt Lanier, a candidate for District Court judge. “We’re just continuously floored by him, because to be only 17, you would think that he’s 35, 40 and had been in politics for years.”

Robeson’s Republicans had reason to be ebullient that night. The county, once a Democratic stronghold, had garnered national attention for its dramatic shift toward the GOP, fueled in large part by the Lumbee vote. The county voted for Democratic President Obama in 2008 and 2012, followed by Republican President Trump in 2016 and 2020. State and local races followed a similar pattern. In January, the Republican National Committee opened a community center in Pembroke to solidify its Lumbee base.

Stoking the momentum in Robeson is a fresh-faced cadre of activists— “a young group who are actually politically active, that I think will continue to change the county,” said Lowery. They organize relentlessly, from Easter Egg hunts to gas-station sign waves (“Pain at the Pump? Vote Red”), in the service of wooing and energizing GOP voters.

Among them, Bryant brings a skill set not often associated with teens. He analyzes precinct numbers for candidates. He introduces them to potential supporters. He designs their campaign literature. When I visited the community center, a staffer referred me to him as an unofficial party spokesman, and he offered me a crisp analysis of why Trump’s “America First” policy doctrine helped fuel the Lumbees’ rightward shift. Now Bryant is developing a data-driven strategy to convince local Democratic officials that they are doomed politically unless they re-register as Republican.

“He is the future of the party,” said Britt Lanier. “The complete future.”

His parents describe his childhood in prophetic terms.

“I’m going to give you an example that’s going to probably blow your mind, because it still blows mine,” said his father, Brice Bryant. When his son was about five, according to Brice, he insisted for weeks — not just to his parents, but also to his great-grandparents and to other children — that he saw their church on fire. “And we kept saying, ‘No, honey,’” said Brice, a real estate agent who now lives in Myrtle Beach. “And Grandma would also say, ‘No, honey. You mean the Spirit of God fire?’ He said, ‘No, no. The church is on fire!’”

“He kept warning us,” added his mother Torri Bryant, who lives in Pembroke and works for a faith-based home-health company. One Wednesday, the church’s lights began to flicker. Brice and the pastor went outside to investigate, and discovered flames had engulfed an adjacent building. Brice ran back inside, sounding the call to evacuate. “The church is on fire!” he recalled shouting.

“All the kids looked at Cutler,” Torri said. “And Cutler was like, ‘See, I seen fire.’”

He could smell the rain coming, said Torri, and could see clouds that weren’t in the sky. Local pastors who also farmed, she said, would call and ask for her son’s forecasts.

“He’s hearing the voice of God but not knowing,” said Brice.

Bryant’s parents used to lead a non-denominational Bible study at UNC Pembroke. They brought their son along, and he befriended the college students. “They would make comments to Torri and I: ‘This doesn’t seem like a 10-year-old,’” said Brice.

“He would challenge them,” said Torri.

“He would know more about the Bible than these kids,” said Brice.

During those campus meetings, neither adult talked about politics. Torri had never voted at that point. Brice, who worked for CSX railroad, followed his union’s lead and supported Obama. But their son’s faith led him to Republican politics, which squared with his traditional beliefs on abortion, assisted suicide and gender identity. He found himself drawn to Ben Carson, the retired neurosurgeon and Seventh-day Adventist who ran for president in 2016.

After Carson’s campaign lost traction, the 11-year-old shifted his loyalty to Trump. (His parents joined him.) “He’s not an embodiment of Christianity,” Bryant said. “But God still used him, because God can use anybody, any vessel.”

Back then, Bryant was too young to campaign. “But I was very vocal about my support for Trump at school,” he said. “People at our church, like the student ministry they had, would all say, ‘Cutler, who do I vote for?’ I would write out sample ballots for them.”

In August 2016, Bryant went with his mother and grandmother to a Trump rally at Crown Arena in Fayetteville. They were given VIP tickets by a friend, he said, and the future president autographed a Trump-Pence canvas he had painted. A Fayetteville Observer photographer captured an image of him waiting in line that day. He wore yellow plastic sunglasses molded into a mask the shape of the candidate’s flamboyant hair.

