RED SPRINGS —The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old and a 27-year-old woman.

The woman, Berline Herard, was reported missing on Monday by a family member, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen at around 6 p.m. Monday at her residence on Flat Rock Road in Red Springs. Herard left her residence with Jeremiah Herard, 8, of Red Springs in the vehicle. She was last seen driving a silver 2021 Nissan Versa with North Carolina Registration Plate JAZ-1009.

Berline Herard is 5 feet in height and weighs about 115 pounds. She is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a cream sweater.

Jeremiah Herard is 4 feet 10 inches in height and weighs about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing shorts and a light blue shirt with cartoon characters.

Berline Herard is the aunt of Jeremiah Herard. Berline Herard is believed to be traveling to the Palm Beach, Florida area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Berline and Jeremiah Herard is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.