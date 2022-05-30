FAIRMONT — A Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday in Fairmont to honor fallen soldiers.

Participants included cadets from the Fairmont High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps; Star of Bethlehem Pastor Sammy Shropshire; soloist Liliana Locklear; FHS students Kiara Campbell and Jonathan Huggins; retired U. S. Army soldier and Co-owner of Briarwood Custom Meats Marvin Frink; and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Kirkland, according to Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp.

There were about 30 Fairmont residents in attendance of the ceremony held at noon in the Heritage Center, according to Kemp.

“I was disappointed in the community participation but the ceremony was fitting the purpose of paying honor and tribute to our fallen military,” Kemp said.

Memorial Day, originally known as as Decoration Day, began with the first commemorations held following the Civil War. Commemorations included the placement of flowers or flags on the graves of fallen soldiers.

After World War II, Memorial Day officially was set aside for honoring the war dead. Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day and became a day for honoring and thanking the living.

In 1971, Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday to be celebrated on the last Monday in May.