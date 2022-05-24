HAMLET — Four Robeson County residents were given honorary awards recently during Richmond Community College’s 45th annual Associate Degree Nursing Pinning Ceremony.

Chantara Chavis, Makayla Carter, Dakota Locklear and Mariah Strickland were among 35 nursing graduates being recognized for completing the program during the May 11 ceremony.

Chavis, Carter and Locklear were selected to receive honorary awards for their achievements during the course of the program.

Carter received the Harold E. Morrison Compassion and Professionalism Award, which is presented to the graduate who demonstrates the highest degree of professionalism while providing compassionate family-centered care.

Chantara Chavis received the Scotland Health Care System Nursing Service Award, which is presented to the graduate who best meets the criteria of scholastic ability, professionalism, interpersonal relationships, and caring attitude.

Dakota Locklear received the Scotland Health Care System Administration Award, which is presented to the graduate who is most dedicated to caring.