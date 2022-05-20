Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian has received a report that a number of business email accounts in the greater Robeson County area have been the target of a hacking scam.

The hacker has targeted several businesses and organizations requesting payment by wire transfer.

Individuals who have been targeted said the email messages look legitimate, with some even including legitimate looking invoices and other documents.

In one case, a hacker contacted a customer of a local business requesting payment by wire transfer of a large sum of money. If you have received a similar email requesting payment by wire transfer, contact the business that you are familiar with to confirm authenticity.