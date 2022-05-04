Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins, second from left, stands Wednesday with Robeson Community College Adult Basic Education Transition students upon the delivery of a new basketball goal to the location. The police department replaced Wednesday a basketball goal that had been stolen from the location in April.

RED SPRINGS — Superheroes don’t always wear capes, sometimes they wear badges and Red Springs police uniforms.

For the Officers of the Red Springs Police Department putting others first became an act of heroism at the Masonic Lodge in Red Springs on Wednesday. The building is used by Robeson Community College to operate a program called ABET or Adult Basic Education Transition for students with special needs.

Some officers became superheroes to those students by purchasing another basketball goal to replace one that was recently stolen from the location between April 22-24.

“The ABET Director, Mr. Donald William, was so excited with the way the Red Springs Police Officers handled his case,” said Red Springs police Sgt. Michael Brown.

Brown told Chief of Police Brent Adkins Monday that the basketball goal had been stolen and asked about department efforts to raise funding to replace it, Adkins told The Robesonian.

Then Adkins decided to purchase another basketball goal for the students using his own personal money.

“It was a police department effort,” he said.

Officers Brown, Joquin Cooper and Mikayla Jones delivered the basketball goal Wednesday to the students and spent time listening to their stories and future plans for their lives. The basketball goal is to be installed in the coming days.

Adkins said the students were excited to receive the basketball goal, and the department was glad to serve them.

“This day in May will forever live in their hearts,” Williams said.