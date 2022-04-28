County PIO says Facebook page claiming to be Robeson County Board of Elections is fake

LUMBERTON — An investigation is underway after a Facebook page presenting itself as the Robeson County Board of Elections posted a cover photo with the words “re-elect John Cantey.”

The post comes at the start of one-stop early voting which began Thursday and will run through May 14. John Cantey is running for re-election to his Lumberton City Council seat, in which he represents Precinct 5 residents.

Robeson County Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe told The Robesonian that the page is not maintained by the RCBOE. The Board of Elections does not have its own Facebook page, and its information is posted on the Robeson County Administration/Government page by the county public information officer.

“We have addressed it and I want the public to know that it’s not coming from the Board of Elections Office,” she said.

Bledsoe said she has sent the information to the county public information officer for further review and action.

“We didn’t set that page up,” said Emily Jones, Robeson County’s Public Information officer. “This is not an official Facebook page.”

Jones told The Robesonian she is investigating the matter and that the post was made on Wednesday. Jones said she will report the page to Facebook and request that it be taken down.

The page also listed the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s website on the site.

John Cantey told The Robesonian he didn’t have anything to do with it.

“All I posted is my location at the Board of Elections,” he said.

His Facebook post includes photos that appeared on the page after he tagged it, stating that he was at the Robeson County Board of Elections. One photo of his campaign sign was used as a cover photo on the page.

Cantey said he has been in office for 17 years and involved in the elections process for more than 22 years.

“It’s a first for me,” he said.

Cantey said he believes someone used the photo “just to cause my campaign issues.”

The Robesonian has reached out to Rhandi Cooper and Darryl Genus who also are running for the Precinct 5 seat, but calls and messages were not immediately returned.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

