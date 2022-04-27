MAXTON — Discussions turned heated Tuesday during a transition meeting conducted by the Public Schools of Robeson County administration to inform stakeholders about what moving nearly 200 students from Townsend Elementary School will entail.

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County voted to approve student reassignments effective in the next school year during an April 12 meeting, a move made to counteract overcrowding at Townsend Elementary School.

The act reassigns Townsend’s sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students to South Robeson Intermediate School, bringing the enrollment from 465 to a projected 283. Townsend currently houses grades prekindergarten through grade eight. Fifth-grade students at South Robeson will move to Southside Ashpole Elementary School, which will result in South Robeson’s enrollment projected to increase from 265 to 402 students, making it a “true middle school.”

Public outcry

Held at the school in question, about 100 parents, guardians and Maxton residents had the opportunity to directly address PSRC central office staff and many took the allowance to heart. For nearly two hours — an hour more than the intended time — PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson and his staff fielded questions about bus routes, athletics, teachers, R.B. Dean and other matters affected by the transition.

Several residents shouted at Williamson, yelling “You don’t care about students!” and “Y’all don’t give a care about us!” before Maxton Commissioner Paul McDowell interfered to bring order.

“Let’s show respect,” McDowell said. “You’re not going to get anything done by yelling.”

“We’re going to have this meeting… We’re going to be respectful but if I have to escort someone out of this meeting, I will,” Williamson said.

No one was escorted out but about a third of the crowd walked out in unison before the meeting came to a close.

Chris McDougald said that the main issue with the school system was the lack of communication with the public prior to the decision being made.

“Tonight was a lose-lose situation. The Town of Maxton has no one on the school board representing them,” McDougald said. “We were caught off guard. We had to learn through word of mouth… The decision was already made. Basically, they’re just telling us what they’re going to do.”

“It wasn’t thoroughly thought out,” McDougald said. “They should have talked to the community first before they made a decision.”

Mayor Paul Davis told the administrators that there is a “terrible lack of communication” between PSRC and the Town of Maxton. He also said that closing Maxton High School, R.B. Dean Elementary School has disparaged growth in the town, and moving students from Townsend will continue that trend.

“This is detrimental to the growth of the Town of Maxton,” Davis said.

What to expect

At the top of the meeting, Williamson dispelled misinformation that has spread, the first being that students will be moved to Rowland Middle School, one of the schools shuttered during the 2019 consolidation of schools. Another rumor was that Townsend Middle School will close for good.

“I’ve heard that rumor over and over,” Williamson said. “That is absolutely not true.”

Williamson also made it clear to the public that R.B. Dean Elementary School is currently undergoing renovations to allow the community to use the cafeteria and gymnasium but the school will not reopen, stating it was not “financially feasible” to do so.

Major changes that come with the transition are bus routes. A total of three buses will transfer the six- through eighth-graders to South Robeson Middle School. The ride times are estimated to take an average of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

“If we need to increase to four buses, we will,” Williamson said.

The reassignment will increase the number of teachers allocated to South Robeson from its current 11 to 17 and decreases the number of state-allocated teachers at Townsend from 23 to 15. But, because Townsend is classified as a low-performing school, the school will be eligible to add teachers with Comprehensive Support and Improvement funding.

Teachers moving will be based on preference and certification, according to PSRC Assistant Superintendent Melissa Thompson.

Some grade six teachers have a K-six license, meaning they have the option of staying at Townsend or moving to South Robeson depending on what grades they want to teach. But teachers with seventh- through eighth-grade licenses cannot continue to teach at Townsend, because the certification is only for middle school students.

To ease the transition from Townsend Elementary to South Robeson Middle School, a two-week summer transition program will take place from June 13-30 for students currently enrolled in grades five-seven at Townsend.

The program’s aim will be to provide orientation and synopsis of middle school academics and support at-risk students by mitigating the “summer slide” or learning loss.

Consolidation

Towsend Elementary School was one of the multiple schools the Board of Education for PSRC voted to consolidate in 2019 to help recoup a $2 million budget shortfall. As a result of the plan, introduced by former PSRC Superintendent Shanita Wooten, South Robeson High School, in Rowland, became a middle school, and R.B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton, Green Grove Elementary in Fairmont, Janie C. Hargrave Elementary in Lumberton and Rowland Middle School were shuttered.

R.B. Dean Elementary School students were consolidated to Townsend Middle School, changing the school into an elementary school that houses prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Why the need to transition

“If we look at state averages and we want to be honest, the average class size is about 15-16,” said Angela Faulkner, Townsend Elementary School principal. “We are 24 students deep in the classrooms. We make it look seamless, but I promise you, we are using every bit of space that we have… We are using the library and the media center. Enrollment is going up.”

Thompson told the public that Townsend Elementary has more combination classes than any other school she could think of.

“I promise you what we are doing is based on what is good for our children,” Thompson said. “We can not provide an education that they deserve, that they need, the way that we are overcrowded and spaced out. They deserve more. We don’t want kindergarten and first grade together. We want all of our kindergartens to be taught at a kindergarten level by a kindergarten teacher.”

